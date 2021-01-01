Freelance Web Designers in Dallas, TX for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Dallas, TX on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Ronnie Johnson

Ronnie Johnson

Dallas, TX $150 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder / Creative Principal @ GOODFOLKS

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • ios design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jonathan Schubert

Jonathan Schubert

Dallas $100 (USD) per hour

About Jonathan Schubert

Branding & Illustration

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon system design
  • illustration
  • label design
  • packaging design
  • typography
Tyler Anthony

Tyler Anthony

Dallas, TX $125 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Parker Peterson

Parker Peterson

Dallas, TX

About Parker Peterson

Associate Creative Director @ Jam3

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • design
  • digital strategy
  • illustration
  • prototype
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
