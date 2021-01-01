Freelance Web Designers in Colorado Springs, CO for Hire

Josh Lewis

Colorado Springs, CO

About Josh Lewis

Illustrator and Brand Designer specializing in the children's market. My experience is in developing creative for marketing, branding and publishing. The line through it all is storytelling.

Work History

  • Owner, Art Director, and Illustrator @ Josh Lewis Creative LLC

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Colorado Technical University

    BA Visual Communications

    2008

Skills

  • branding
  • childrens books
  • childrens books illustration
  • childrens design
  • childrens illustration
  • design
  • editorial design
  • education
  • illustration
  • typography
Alex Safayan

Colorado Springs $30 (USD) per hour

About Alex Safayan

3D illustrator + animator

Work History

  • Freelance work @ Independent

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • low poly
  • lowpoly
ENOTS design

Colorado, USA

About ENOTS design

Sketcher, Educator, Illustrator, Screen Printer, Logo'r, Baseball'r,

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • apparel design
  • educator
  • illustration
  • logo
  • silkscreener
David Song

Colorado Springs, CO $100 (USD) per hour

About David Song

A collection of work from someone who is a work in progress.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • black belt
  • branding
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • photography
  • web design
