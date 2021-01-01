Freelance Web Designers in Coimbatore, India for Hire
navaneetha kannan
Coimbatore
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- 3d artist
- illustator
- logo and branding
- logo animation
- logo desing
- motion graphics
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
- web desing
Kavi Aarun
Coimbatore, India • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance UI/UX Designer @ Freelancer
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Bharathiar University
Computer Application
2014
Skills
- dashboard
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile
- product design
- responsive design
- time management
- ui
- ux
- web app
- web design
Collin
Coimbatore, Tamilnadu, India • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer | Lead UX / UI @ Amphisoft Technologies
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Adithya Institute if Technology
Bachelor of Engineering
2015
Skills
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- logo and branding
- minimalism
- minimalist logo
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- visual identity design
- wireframing and prototyping
Mohammad Ashik
Coimbatore, India • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelancing @ Freelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- interfacedesign
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- responsive design
- ui
- uxdesign
- web apps
- web design