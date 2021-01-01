Freelance Web Designers in Cleveland, OH for Hire
Amr Abdelaziz
Product Designer • $6 (USD) per hour
About Amr Abdelaziz
I've been working in the design field for more than 9 years and I have a lot of experience in several design fields such as Graphic design and interactions and User Interface and User Experience Design also I have over 3 years of experience working as a front end developer which gives me lots of experience in the user experience & interface structure and usability.
Work History
-
UX / UI Designer @ UXBERT
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Computer Science - Programmer
A
2014
Skills
- graphic design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- typography
- ui
- user
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Leo Rabelo
Cleveland, OH • $85 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- 3d graphics
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- interaction design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Laura Guardalabene PetersPro
Cleveland, OH • $100 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Avery Dennison
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Kent State University
BFA Visual Communication Design
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- creative direction
- design
- illustration
- packaging
- typography
Katie DaughertyPro
Cleveland, OH
About Katie Daugherty
Designer by day, illustrator by night. Lover of bright colors and bold lipstick.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- typography