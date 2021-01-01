Freelance Web Designers in City of London, United Kingdom for Hire

Freelance Web Designers in City of London, United Kingdom

green chameleon

green chameleon

Agency

Bristol & London, UK

About green chameleon

A creative studio crafting
extraordinary brands 💎

Siddharth Arun

Siddharth Arun

London, UK $150 (USD) per hour

About Siddharth Arun

Product Designer. Fluent in HTML, CSS & Ruby. 80% hungry. But 100% foolish.

Work History

  • Head Of Design @ OkTalk

    2015 - 2016

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • front-end development
  • product design
  • ruby on rails
  • ui
  • ux
Gabriel Hudoba

Gabriel Hudoba

Pro

London, UK $20 (USD) per hour

About Gabriel Hudoba

Digital Product Designer

Work History

  • Senior UX/UI Designer @ Platform

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Alex Marin

Alex Marin

Pro

London $65 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer/Head of Design @ Bark

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Kingston University

    Media Technology with Design

    2008

Skills

  • android design
  • graphic design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
