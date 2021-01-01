Freelance Web Designers in Chicago, IL for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Chicago, IL on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
DogstudioAgency
Chicago
About Dogstudio
Digital agency crafting identities, products & immersive experiences.Clients include Adobe, The New York Times, American Airlines, Museum Of Science & Industry
dongkyu limPro
Chicago, IL
Work History
-
Motion Graphics and UI/UX design associate @ Elevate Creative Group
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Education
-
Hallym University, Korea
Bachelor of Arts in Psychology
2005
Skills
- branding
- digital marketing
- illustration
- logo
- motiongraphic
- user interface (ui)
- vector illustrator
- web design
Rafal TomalPro
Chicago, USA • $200 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Partner/Creative Director @ Authentik
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- design
- front end dev
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wordpress