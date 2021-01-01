Freelance Web Designers in Chennai, India for hire

Praveen raj

Chennai, India $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Design Head @ Crayond

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • dashboard design
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Vivek Karthikeyan

Chennai, India $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Visual Designer @ ZohoCorp

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • android design
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Shanmuga 7

chennai, Tamil Nadu, India $20 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • interfacedesign
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile interface
  • print design
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webapp
Fayas fs

Chennai, India $30 (USD) per hour

About Fayas fs

Creating meaning crafts for business models and interesting stories for brands to connect with people.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • branding
  • human centered design
  • interface designer
  • landing page
  • marketing strategy
  • mobile interface
  • native apps
  • problem solving
  • strategy
  • user experience strategy
  • user research
