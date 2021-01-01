Freelance Web Designers in Cali, Colombia for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Cali, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Oh! ValentinoPro
Cali, Colombia • $10 (USD) per hour
About Oh! Valentino
💖💖✨ colorFULLY Graphic n’ Character Designer 🌈 / Cali, Colombia. ✨💖⭐️
Art Director at @barbarosa.studio (IG)
Sexy OC: @valentinodelarossa (IG)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- character design
- character illustration
- characterdesign
- graphic design
- illustration
Oscar Gil
Cali - Colombia • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- brand identity
- logo
- web design
Venttura
Cali, Colombia
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- branding identity
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- packaging
- strategic design
Felipe Charria
Cali • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animación 2d
- animation
- diseño gráfico
- illustration
- maxon cinema 4d
- motion graphics