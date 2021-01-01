Freelance Web Designers in Calgary, AB for Hire

Bryan Maniotakis

Pro

Calgary $150 (USD) per hour

About Bryan Maniotakis

Design director at Toy Rockets

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • iphone app design
  • mobile
  • principle
  • product design
  • protopie
  • prototype
  • protoyping
  • ui
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • wireframe
Chris Pecora

Calgary, Canada $65 (USD) per hour

About Chris Pecora

Freelance designer and illustrator in Canada.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • murals
  • packaging
Cam Hoff

Calgary, AB $70 (USD) per hour

About Cam Hoff

Canada’s most graphic designer. Over twenty years of professional experience in graphic design and illustration. Currently accepting freelance/contract projects.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • murals
  • packaging
  • print design
Versett

Agency

Calgary, AB

About Versett

Versett is a digital transformation company. Our specialized teams help you discover and create the right opportunities to accelerate growth.

