Freelance Web Designers in Córdoba, Argentina for Hire

Stefano Brizzio RecchiaPro
Córdoba, Argentina • $15 (USD) per hour
About Stefano Brizzio Recchia
Hi I'm a Graphic Designer an Illustrator from Córdoba, Argentina.
Work History
-
Graphic Design and Illustrator @ Frelancer
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Universidad Empresarial Siglo 21
Creativity and innovation
2015
Skills
- animated gifs
- book illustration
- branding identity
- character art
- character illustration
- digital illustrations
- gif animation
- identity and branding
- identity creation
- screen printing
Juan Paz
Villa Allende, Argentina • $10 (USD) per hour
About Juan Paz
Designer and illustrator. Working Since 2004 in the visual communication industry.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animated gifs
- branding and logo design
- css css3
- digital design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- html5
- illustration
- photography
- social media graphics
- wordpress theme customization
- wordpress web design
Jeremías Martinez
Córdoba, Argentina
About Jeremías Martinez
I'm a visual imagineer. I do graphic design, illustration, and a bit of lettering.
Work History
-
Volunteer Designer @ Asoprovida Argentina
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- digital painting
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- typography
Iamsuarezsandra
Cordoba, Argentina • $20 (USD) per hour
About Iamsuarezsandra
Remote UX/UI Designer 🌎
Work History
-
Product Designer @ DesignRUles
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
IES SIGLO 21
Graphic & Advertising Designer
2017
Skills
- branding
- design thinking
- digital design
- digital strategy
- graphic design
- marketing digital
- marketing online
- marketing strategy
- product strategy
- publicity
- responsive design
- social media marketing
- ui desing
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- ux strategy