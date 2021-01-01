Freelance Web Designers in Córdoba, Argentina for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Córdoba, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Stefano Brizzio Recchia

Stefano Brizzio Recchia

Pro

Córdoba, Argentina $15 (USD) per hour

About Stefano Brizzio Recchia

Hi I'm a Graphic Designer an Illustrator from Córdoba, Argentina.

Work History

  • Graphic Design and Illustrator @ Frelancer

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Universidad Empresarial Siglo 21

    Creativity and innovation

    2015

Skills

  • animated gifs
  • book illustration
  • branding identity
  • character art
  • character illustration
  • digital illustrations
  • gif animation
  • identity and branding
  • identity creation
  • screen printing
Juan Paz

Juan Paz

Villa Allende, Argentina $10 (USD) per hour

About Juan Paz

Designer and illustrator. Working Since 2004 in the visual communication industry.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animated gifs
  • branding and logo design
  • css css3
  • digital design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • html5
  • illustration
  • photography
  • social media graphics
  • wordpress theme customization
  • wordpress web design
Jeremías Martinez

Jeremías Martinez

Córdoba, Argentina

About Jeremías Martinez

I'm a visual imagineer. I do graphic design, illustration, and a bit of lettering.

Work History

  • Volunteer Designer @ Asoprovida Argentina

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • digital painting
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • typography
Iamsuarezsandra

Iamsuarezsandra

Cordoba, Argentina $20 (USD) per hour

About Iamsuarezsandra

Remote UX/UI Designer 🌎

Work History

  • Product Designer @ DesignRUles

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IES SIGLO 21

    Graphic & Advertising Designer

    2017

Skills

  • branding
  • design thinking
  • digital design
  • digital strategy
  • graphic design
  • marketing digital
  • marketing online
  • marketing strategy
  • product strategy
  • publicity
  • responsive design
  • social media marketing
  • ui desing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • ux strategy
