Freelance Web Designers in Buffalo, NY for Hire

Danielle Podeszek

Buffalo, NY

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Pegula Sports and Entertainment

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Rochester Institute of Technology

    New Media Design

    2011

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • lettering
  • logo
  • sports identity
  • tshirt design
Rob Hopkins

Buffalo, NY $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Found + Designer @ Stronghold Studio

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • SUNY Fredonia

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2007

Skills

  • apparel design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • print design
  • web design
Gunay Mustafazade

Neverland

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Katie Arcara

Buffalo, NY $40 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Freelance Graphic Designer @ Self Employed

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Daemen College

    BFA, minor in Illustration

    2011

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • front-end web design
  • illustration skills
  • illustrator skills
  • indesign skills
  • lettering
  • nunchuck skills
  • typography
  • wacom
