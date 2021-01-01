Freelance Web Designers in Bucharest, Romania for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Bucharest, Romania on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
KonnstantinC✈
Bucharest, Romania • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ Bitdefender
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Liceu Energetic
Electrotehnist
2012
Skills
- 3d graphics
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- design thinking
- figma
- mobile app ui
- prototype
- user experience
- user interface
- web design
- wireframing
- xd
Victor NiculiciPro
Bucharest • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Tremend
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- app design
- figma
- interaction design
- product design
- protoyping
- simplicity
- sketch
- ui
- usability
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- ux strategy
- visual design
- web design
- wireframe
Mihai PetreaPro
Bucharest, Romania • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Product Desginer @ Medicover
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- design systems
- design thinking
- mobile interface
- product design
- saas
- ui desing
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
Madalina TainaPro
Bucharest, Romania • $30 (USD) per hour
About Madalina Taina
Front End Developer. Passionate about Web Design and UX.
Work History
-
Frontend UI Developer @ -
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- bootstrap
- css3
- design
- figma
- html5
- jquery
- scss
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design