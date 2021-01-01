Freelance Web Designers in Brussels, Belgium for Hire
GilPro
Antwerp, Belgium
About Gil
Web en UI designer based in Belgium who loves skateboarding!
Check out my Skillshare class: http://skl.sh/2h4JrWa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Denis Tunguz
Belgium - Brussels • $70 (USD) per hour
About Denis Tunguz
UI & UX designer — passionate about effective and meaningful user experiences, presented with beautiful designs and interfaces.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ Carrefour Belgium SA
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- desktop
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ann-Sophie De SteurPro
Ghent • $40 (USD) per hour
About Ann-Sophie De Steur
Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!
Work History
-
Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA
2015 - 2019
Specialties
-
Illustration
6–8 years
Education
-
Catholic University Louvain
MA in History
2008
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- digital
- drawing
- flat design
- graphic design
- illustration
- vector graphics
Adrien DuchateauPro
Brussels, Belgium
About Adrien Duchateau
Creative Lead @ DataCamp
Work History
-
Lead Design @ DataCamp
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- animation
- branding
- creative suite
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- principle
- procreate
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- web design