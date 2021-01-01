Freelance Web Designers in Brussels, Belgium for Hire

Gil

Gil

Antwerp, Belgium

About Gil

Web en UI designer based in Belgium who loves skateboarding!
Check out my Skillshare class: http://skl.sh/2h4JrWa

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Denis Tunguz

Denis Tunguz

Belgium - Brussels $70 (USD) per hour

About Denis Tunguz

UI & UX designer — passionate about effective and meaningful user experiences, presented with beautiful designs and interfaces.

Work History

  • Digital Designer @ Carrefour Belgium SA

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • desktop
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Ann-Sophie De Steur

Ann-Sophie De Steur

Ghent $40 (USD) per hour

About Ann-Sophie De Steur

Hi! I'm a graphic designer from Belgium, specializing in vector illustrations and asset making for motion design. If you like my work, please let me know!

Work History

  • Graphic Design @ StoryMe BVBA

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Education

  • Catholic University Louvain

    MA in History

    2008

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • digital
  • drawing
  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • vector graphics
Adrien Duchateau

Adrien Duchateau

Brussels, Belgium

About Adrien Duchateau

Creative Lead @ DataCamp

Work History

  • Lead Design @ DataCamp

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • creative suite
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • principle
  • procreate
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • web design
