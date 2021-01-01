Freelance Web Designers in Brno, Czech Republic for Hire

About Stetsenko Igor

UX/UI Product Designer architect for SaaS, Web and Mobile Apps at Upwork

Full-time freelancer, working from my home office, creating prototypes, clean intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Using atomic design principles to create large-scale Design Systems.

My job includes full support Marketing, Product, and Development departments. As a result, I help companies to create their digital products so as to grow their business.

Most used Tools:

🔥 Figma

☉ Principle

☉ ProtoPie

☉ Notion

☉ Sketch & Zeplin

☉ Webflow