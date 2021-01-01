Freelance Web Designers in Brno, Czech Republic for Hire

Stetsenko Igor

Brno, Czech Republic $40 (USD) per hour

About Stetsenko Igor

UX/UI Product Designer architect for SaaS, Web and Mobile Apps at Upwork

Full-time freelancer, working from my home office, creating prototypes, clean intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Using atomic design principles to create large-scale Design Systems.

My job includes full support Marketing, Product, and Development departments. As a result, I help companies to create their digital products so as to grow their business.

Most used Tools:
🔥 Figma
☉ Principle
☉ ProtoPie
☉ Notion
☉ Sketch & Zeplin
☉ Webflow

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • figma
  • invision
  • mobile
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Samuel Briskar

Brno $60 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • visual identity design
Futured

Brno, CZ

Specialties

  • UX Design / Research
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Mobile Design
  • Product Design
  • Animation
Adam Mihalov

Brno, Czech Republic $25 (USD) per hour

About Adam Mihalov

illustrator and designer from Slovakia

Work History

  • Art Director, Illustrator @ Motionhouse

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Theory of interactive media

    Master

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • web design
