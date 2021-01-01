Freelance Web Designers in Brno, Czech Republic for Hire
Stetsenko Igor
Brno, Czech Republic • $40 (USD) per hour
About Stetsenko Igor
UX/UI Product Designer architect for SaaS, Web and Mobile Apps at Upwork
Full-time freelancer, working from my home office, creating prototypes, clean intuitive, user-friendly interfaces. Using atomic design principles to create large-scale Design Systems.
My job includes full support Marketing, Product, and Development departments. As a result, I help companies to create their digital products so as to grow their business.
Most used Tools:
🔥 Figma
☉ Principle
☉ ProtoPie
☉ Notion
☉ Sketch & Zeplin
☉ Webflow
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- figma
- invision
- mobile
- product design
- sketch
- ui
- ux
- web design
Samuel BriskarPro
Brno • $60 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- visual identity design
FuturedAgency
Brno, CZ
Specialties
- UX Design / Research
- UI / Visual Design
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- Animation
Adam MihalovPro
Brno, Czech Republic • $25 (USD) per hour
About Adam Mihalov
illustrator and designer from Slovakia
Work History
-
Art Director, Illustrator @ Motionhouse
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Theory of interactive media
Master
2017
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- web design