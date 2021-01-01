Freelance Web Designers in Brighton, United Kingdom for Hire
Oli LisherPro
Sussex, UK
Work History
-
Director @ Clever Bean Media
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- css
- digital design
- front-end development
- graphic design
- html
- illustration
- logo
- ui
- web design
Fraser DavidsonPro
Brighton, UK
About Fraser Davidson
Designer, Director & Animator. Founding Partner of Cub Studio. Design & Animation Skillshare classes here: http://skl.sh/fraser_sk
Work History
-
Animator @ Mainframe
2004 - 2010
Specialties
-
Animation
9+ years
Education
-
Notting Trent University
Graphic Design
2004
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- maxon cinema 4d
Mike KusPro
Chichester, UK
About Mike Kus
Graphic design, website design, branding & illustration.
Work History
-
Designer @ Mike Kus Ltd
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Chichester University
BA (Hons) Degree in Art and Related Arts
1997
Skills
- branding
- creative direction
- creative director
- creative strategy
- creative thinking
- graphic design
- illustration
- marketing communications
- mentoring
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Stuart ReganPro
Surrey, UK • $50 (USD) per hour
About Stuart Regan
Design @raycastapp
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- product design