Freelance Web Designers in Brighton, United Kingdom for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Brighton, United Kingdom on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Oli Lisher

Oli Lisher

Pro

Sussex, UK

Message

Work History

  • Director @ Clever Bean Media

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • animation
  • css
  • digital design
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • html
  • illustration
  • logo
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Fraser Davidson

Fraser Davidson

Pro

Brighton, UK

Message

About Fraser Davidson

Designer, Director & Animator. Founding Partner of Cub Studio. Design & Animation Skillshare classes here: http://skl.sh/fraser_sk

Work History

  • Animator @ Mainframe

    2004 - 2010

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Education

  • Notting Trent University

    Graphic Design

    2004

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • maxon cinema 4d
Message
Mike Kus

Mike Kus

Pro

Chichester, UK

Message

About Mike Kus

Graphic design, website design, branding & illustration.

Work History

  • Designer @ Mike Kus Ltd

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Chichester University

    BA (Hons) Degree in Art and Related Arts

    1997

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • creative director
  • creative strategy
  • creative thinking
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • marketing communications
  • mentoring
  • print design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Stuart Regan

Stuart Regan

Pro

Surrey, UK $50 (USD) per hour

Message

About Stuart Regan

Design @raycastapp

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • product design
Message