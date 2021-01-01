Freelance Web Designers in Boulder, CO for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Boulder, CO on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Tayler FreundPro
Denver, Colorado • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- creative design
- design systems
- design thinking
- figma
- graphic design
- illustration
- isometric design
- logo
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webflow
- wireframe
Brian Edward Miller
Broomfield, CO
About Brian Edward Miller
I am the owner and illustrator of Orlin Culture Shop, an illustration shop based in Colorado.
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- cartoon
- concept art
- illustration
- picture books
Alex LauderdalePro
Denver, CO • $80 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Director of Product Design @ CE Broker
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Colorado State University
BFA with concentration in Graphic design
2010
Skills
- branding
- front-end development
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
Dan LehmanPro
Boulder, CO • $125 (USD) per hour
About Dan Lehman
Independent designer specializing in logo design, illustration, & packaging.
Founder of QRS Creative LLC
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Tyler School of Art at Temple University
BFA in Graphic & Interactive Design
2013
Skills
- animation
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- pattern
- surface design