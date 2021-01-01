Freelance Web Designers in Bogotá, Colombia for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Bogotá, Colombia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Miguel Ángel Avila

Miguel Ángel Avila

Bogotá

Message

About Miguel Ángel Avila

Product Designer at Rappi. I have fun drawing, creating strange creatures and designing for the humans.

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • design
  • drawing
  • icon
  • illustration
  • painting
  • ui
  • vector graphics
Message
Juan Fer ☄️

Juan Fer ☄️

Pro

Bogotá, Colombia $20 (USD) per hour

Message

About Juan Fer ☄️

UX Designer

Work History

  • Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • microinteractions
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Rene Agudelo

Rene Agudelo

Pro

Bogotá D.C. Colombia $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano

    Graphic design

    2010

Skills

  • branding
  • editorial design
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • product design
  • signage
  • wayfinding
  • web design
Message
Leuro Studio

Leuro Studio

Bogota - Colombia. $7 (USD) per hour

Message

About Leuro Studio

Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds

    2019 - 2021

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation 2d
  • brand creation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • branding and logo design
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • logo creation
  • logo desing
  • logotipo
  • logotype
  • pattern design
Message