Freelance Web Designers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Artem Konkin

Artem Konkin

Bishkek $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Artem Konkin

Konkin Artem | 25AO |
#Graphic_Designer #UI_Designer #Web_Designer

Work History

  • UI Designer @ iTi international

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • IUK

    Programmer

    2014

Skills

  • flat design
  • flatdesign
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ui desing
  • ux
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Zypar Akhmat

Zypar Akhmat

Pro

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan $28 (USD) per hour

Message

About Zypar Akhmat

Product, UX/UI Designer

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • cjm
  • mobile
  • mobile ui
  • mobile ux
  • product
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
suhrob

suhrob

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan $10 (USD) per hour

Message

About suhrob

UX/UI - Web Designer

Work History

  • Web designer @ Redem

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University

    bachelor

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • design thinking
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • uxui
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Ildar Voinov

Ildar Voinov

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan $15 (USD) per hour

Message

About Ildar Voinov

Hi! My name is Ildar. I am UI/UX Designer from Kyrgyzstan.

Work History

  • UI/UX designer @ Avisa Technologies

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • landing page
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • website redesign
Message