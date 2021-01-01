Freelance Web Designers in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for Hire
Artem Konkin
Bishkek • $15 (USD) per hour
About Artem Konkin
Konkin Artem | 25AO |
#Graphic_Designer #UI_Designer #Web_Designer
Work History
-
UI Designer @ iTi international
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
IUK
Programmer
2014
Skills
- flat design
- flatdesign
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- mobile
- ui
- ui desing
- ux
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Zypar AkhmatPro
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan • $28 (USD) per hour
About Zypar Akhmat
Product, UX/UI Designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- cjm
- mobile
- mobile ui
- mobile ux
- product
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
suhrob
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan • $10 (USD) per hour
About suhrob
UX/UI - Web Designer
Work History
-
Web designer @ Redem
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University
bachelor
2018
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- design thinking
- front-end development
- graphic design
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- uxui
- web design
- web ui
Ildar Voinov
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan • $15 (USD) per hour
About Ildar Voinov
Hi! My name is Ildar. I am UI/UX Designer from Kyrgyzstan.
Work History
-
UI/UX designer @ Avisa Technologies
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
1–2 years
Skills
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- product design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- ux
- website redesign