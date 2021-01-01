Freelance Web Designers in Birmingham, United Kingdom for Hire

Dan Baker

Birmingham, UK $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder @ hiya

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • app design
  • clean
  • designer
  • light
  • mobile design
  • responsive
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • website redesign
Rhys Webber

Birmingham, UK $15 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Student Beans

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Prototyping
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Adam Sidaway

Birmingham, West Midlands $50 (USD) per hour

About Adam Sidaway

Passionate about brand identity, typography & visual design.

Work History

  • Designer @ Wyatt International

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • brand exploration creation
  • branding
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Jake Warrilow

Wolverhampton

About Jake Warrilow

Hi, i'm Jake, your friendly ​neighbourhood Graphic Designer hailing from Wolverhampton, England 🎨

I am a freelance Graphic Designer hailing from Wolverhampton, England. I started freelancing back in 2016, from here I have built up a range of varied clients from small independent bands and brands up to medium and large sized businesses.

I am happy to work to any budget and deliver honest, quality work with no strings attached. With my main aim in mind of creating a beautiful piece of work that you can fall in love with.

Some things I love...
Making the world a better and more beautiful place through good design
Punk rock music, Blink-182, Ramones, Descendents, No Use For A Name, Rancid, NOFX, good coffee and craft beer, antique hunting/junkin (as Aaron Draplin would say), researching UFOs and conspiracy theories, tattoo art, supporting the independent DIY punk ethic, expanding my knowledge in areas of my life through reading books and travelling to different countries.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • apparel design
  • branding identity
  • creative thinking
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo deisgn
  • poster design
  • social media design
  • typography
