Freelance Web Designers in Birmingham, United Kingdom for Hire

Dan BakerPro
Birmingham, UK • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder @ hiya
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- clean
- designer
- light
- mobile design
- responsive
- ui
- ux
- web design
- website redesign
Rhys WebberPro
Birmingham, UK • $15 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Student Beans
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Product Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Prototyping
- mobile
- product design
- ui
- user research
- ux
- web design
Adam SidawayPro
Birmingham, West Midlands • $50 (USD) per hour
About Adam Sidaway
Passionate about brand identity, typography & visual design.
Work History
-
Designer @ Wyatt International
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand exploration creation
- branding
- logo
- print design
- ui
- ux
- visual design
Jake Warrilow
Wolverhampton
About Jake Warrilow
Hi, i'm Jake, your friendly neighbourhood Graphic Designer hailing from Wolverhampton, England 🎨
I am a freelance Graphic Designer hailing from Wolverhampton, England. I started freelancing back in 2016, from here I have built up a range of varied clients from small independent bands and brands up to medium and large sized businesses.
I am happy to work to any budget and deliver honest, quality work with no strings attached. With my main aim in mind of creating a beautiful piece of work that you can fall in love with.
Some things I love...
Making the world a better and more beautiful place through good design
Punk rock music, Blink-182, Ramones, Descendents, No Use For A Name, Rancid, NOFX, good coffee and craft beer, antique hunting/junkin (as Aaron Draplin would say), researching UFOs and conspiracy theories, tattoo art, supporting the independent DIY punk ethic, expanding my knowledge in areas of my life through reading books and travelling to different countries.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- apparel design
- branding identity
- creative thinking
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo deisgn
- poster design
- social media design
- typography