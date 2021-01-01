Freelance Web Designers in Bhubaneshwar, India for Hire
Ashish Sharma
Bhubaneswar, India • $15 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- App Design
- Mobile Design
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe xd
- figma
- icondesign
- mobile app ui
- product design
- ui visual designer
- uiuxdesign
- uxdesigner
- web design
- website redesign
Paresh Srichandan
Bhubaneswar, India • $20 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
P.N Junior College. Khurdha
i.com
2019
Skills
- illustration
- logo and branding
- product design
- typography
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- uxdesign
- visual storytelling
Pritish kumar Dash
Bhubaneswar, India • $5 (USD) per hour
About Pritish kumar Dash
Who is Pritish Kumar Dash?
He is an Engineering Student and a Self-Taught Graphic Designer. He is mostly involved in UX/UI, Photo Manipulation, Digital Compositing, Poster Designing, Logo Designing And Photo Retouching. He is a Mobile Photographer(MOTO G6) by hobby. He has other interests in Human Psychology and Programming.
He is from Angul, Odisha, India and currently working in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. He is currently pursuing his Bachelors in Computer Science And Engineering at Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar.
He is looking for Freelancing jobs.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Adobe XD
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- logo and branding
- manipulation
- photo retouching
Saiman Das
Bhubaneshwar, India • $25 (USD) per hour
About Saiman Das
UI/UX Design
Web Design
Prototypes
Mockups
Icons.
Specialties
-
Illustration