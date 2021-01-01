Freelance Web Designers in Bhubaneshwar, India for Hire

About Pritish kumar Dash

Who is Pritish Kumar Dash?

He is an Engineering Student and a Self-Taught Graphic Designer. He is mostly involved in UX/UI, Photo Manipulation, Digital Compositing, Poster Designing, Logo Designing And Photo Retouching. He is a Mobile Photographer(MOTO G6) by hobby. He has other interests in Human Psychology and Programming.

He is from Angul, Odisha, India and currently working in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. He is currently pursuing his Bachelors in Computer Science And Engineering at Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar.

He is looking for Freelancing jobs.