Freelance Web Designers in Bhubaneshwar, India for Hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Bhubaneshwar, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Ashish Sharma

Ashish Sharma

Bhubaneswar, India $15 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • App Design
  • Mobile Design
  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • icondesign
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui visual designer
  • uiuxdesign
  • uxdesigner
  • web design
  • website redesign
Message
Paresh Srichandan

Paresh Srichandan

Bhubaneswar, India $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • P.N Junior College. Khurdha

    i.com

    2019

Skills

  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • product design
  • typography
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • uxdesign
  • visual storytelling
Message
Pritish kumar Dash

Pritish kumar Dash

Bhubaneswar, India $5 (USD) per hour

Message

About Pritish kumar Dash

Who is Pritish Kumar Dash?
He is an Engineering Student and a Self-Taught Graphic Designer. He is mostly involved in UX/UI, Photo Manipulation, Digital Compositing, Poster Designing, Logo Designing And Photo Retouching. He is a Mobile Photographer(MOTO G6) by hobby. He has other interests in Human Psychology and Programming.

He is from Angul, Odisha, India and currently working in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, India. He is currently pursuing his Bachelors in Computer Science And Engineering at Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar.

He is looking for Freelancing jobs.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Adobe XD
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe lightroom
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • logo and branding
  • manipulation
  • photo retouching
Message
Saiman Das

Saiman Das

Bhubaneshwar, India $25 (USD) per hour

Message

About Saiman Das

UI/UX Design
Web Design
Prototypes
Mockups
Icons.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Message