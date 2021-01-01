Freelance Web Designers in Bhopāl, India for Hire

Saud Ali

Bhopal, India $20 (USD) per hour

About Saud Ali

Hi, I am Saud Ali and I am a UI / UX Designer in Hie HQ Team.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • android app design
  • ios app
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • saud ali
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Anshuman Jha

Bhopal, India $10 (USD) per hour

About Anshuman Jha

Hey I am UI/UX Designer from India. I started working on this from past few years and now I`m totally into it + I also do Graphic Designing, Illustration, 3D etc. Hope you like my profile and that say much than these words.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • Front- end Web Development
  • Logo Design
  • UI/X Design
  • Vector Artwork
  • Website Design
Pawan Tiwari

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India

About Pawan Tiwari

I'm a designer, I work on designing mobile apps and websites.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • html css javascript
Adnan Farooqui

Bhopal $30 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • final cut pro x
  • graphic design
  • marketing
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • videography
  • web design
