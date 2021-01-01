Freelance Web Designers in Belgrade, Serbia for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Belgrade, Serbia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Vukasin Deseon

Vukasin Deseon

Pro

Belgrade, Serbia $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Riotters

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • Figma
  • UI Design
  • appdesign
  • ios application design
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ui visual designer
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web applications
  • web apps
  • web design
  • web ui
Message
Stefan Tosic

Stefan Tosic

Pro

Belgrade, Serbia $80 (USD) per hour

Message

About Stefan Tosic

CEO & Lead Product Designer at bazen.agency

Ugly excites me, unpractical bothers me.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding identity
  • branding strategy
  • dashboard
  • ios application design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Stevan Rodic

Stevan Rodic

Pro

Belgrade, Serbia

Message

About Stevan Rodic

logo • branding • identity • illustrations

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
Message
Nikola Stojanovic

Nikola Stojanovic

Pro

Serbia, Belgrade $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ wings.ai

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • product design
  • saas
  • sketch
  • style guides
  • ui
  • user interface (ui)
  • ux
  • web design
Message