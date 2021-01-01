Freelance Web Designers in Beirut, Lebanon for Hire
Mohamad ChalakPro
Beirut, Lebanon • $25 (USD) per hour
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
Lebanese French University (ULF)
B.Sc.
2020
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- app ui
- ui kit
- watch app
- web design
Michel AchkarPro
Beirut
About Michel Achkar
◍ Senior UI/UX Designer
◍ 7 years: #uidesigner
◍ Design / Technology / Startups
Specialties
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- ui
- user research
- userinterface
- ux
- web design
Charbel Hajj
Beirut, Lebanon • $50 (USD) per hour
About Charbel Hajj
Creative Director and Ui/Ux designer at Parabolae, a creative studio with focus on Brand Identities & Web Design.
Work History
Ideomancer @ Parabolae Studios
2016 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
LAU Byblos
B.A. Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- branding identity
- creative direction
- interaction design
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- web design
- webflow
Tania Rayes
Beirut, Lebanon
Work History
Freelance Graphic Designer @ Tania Rayes Design
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
American University of Beirut
BFA in Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- icon illustration
- logo
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design