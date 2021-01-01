Freelance Web Designers in Beijing, China for hire

Find the world’s best web designers in Beijing, China on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Jeehom

Jeehom

Pro

beijing, china $30 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • mobile
  • product design
  • user interfac
  • ux
  • web design
Message
RaDesign

RaDesign

Agency

Beijing, China $60 (USD) per hour

Message

About RaDesign

Hi! We are RaDesign. We're passionate about UI&UX, web, illustration, animation design. Hire us: wechat: frannnk7

Specialties

  • Animation
  • Brand / Graphic Design
  • Illustration
  • Leadership
  • Mobile Design
  • UI / Visual Design
  • Product Design
  • UX Design / Research
  • Web Design
Message
BAOLIN🎈

BAOLIN🎈

Beijing $20 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • animation
  • app ui
  • branding
  • illustration
  • illustrations
  • logo
  • ui
  • web design
Message
Frannnk

Frannnk

Pro

Beijing, China $60 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • appdesign
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message