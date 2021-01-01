Freelance Web Designers in Barcelona, Spain for hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Barcelona, Spain on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
StanPro
Barcelona, Spain • $150 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Project Lead @ MUV
2020 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- analytics
- animation
- appdesign
- ecommerce
- graphic design
- growth marketing
- illlustration
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- product strategy
- social media strategy
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- web design
David Felipe V
Barcelona
About David Felipe V
UI Designer from Barcelona
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app
- mobile
- motion
- motion graphics
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Barbara SkrodzkaPro
Barcelona • $55 (USD) per hour
About Barbara Skrodzka
Freelance UX/UI designer
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Peddler.com
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- interaction design
- ui
- usability testing
- user research
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Dtail StudioAgency
Barcelona, Spain • $150 (USD) per hour
Specialties
- Brand / Graphic Design
- Mobile Design
- Product Design
- Web Design
- Illustration