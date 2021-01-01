Freelance Web Designers in Bangkok, Thailand for Hire

foRA

Pro

Bangkok, Thailand

About foRA

Designer with overall 5+ years of experience.

My main goal is to make users a little happier from interacting with my interfaces. At the same time, interfaces should solve business problems. I try to make great products through UX and business/user research.

Main responsibilities Research, UX & UI design, Motion Design.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • animation
  • human-centered design
  • motiondesign
  • user research
  • uxdesign
Towkir Ahmed Bappy

Bangkok, Thailand $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • landing page design
  • mobile app design
  • mobile ux
  • psd template design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web template design
n2n44

Pro

bangkok, thailand

About n2n44

16+ year-long experience as a designer
freelancer for many years
marketplace runner for 6+ years
thanks to my over 1K followers :)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • badges
  • birthday invite
  • business card design
  • cd artwork
  • covers
  • flyer design
  • graphic design
  • invitation
  • logo
  • poster design
  • signboards
  • templates
  • web covers and sliders
  • wish card
ANGKRITTH

Pro

Bangkok, Thailand $15 (USD) per hour

About ANGKRITTH

Illustrator, Digital Creator and Pingpong Player.
Living and working in Cabin's

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • character design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • motion graphics
  • ping pong
  • ui
  • web design
