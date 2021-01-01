Freelance Web Designers in Baltimore, MD for Hire
atomicvibe design labPro
Baltimore, MD
About atomicvibe design lab
Jon Stapp, an award winning creative director and founder of atomicvibe design lab, specializing in branding, rebranding, corporate identity, logo design, and illustration.
Work History
-
Founder, Creative Director @ atomicvibe
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Frostburg State University
BFA
1995
Skills
- brand identity
- brand strategy
- branding
- corporate brand identity
- custom type
- graphic and web design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- packaging
- pattern
- rebranding
- typography
- visual identity design
- web design
Peter GrochowskiPro
Columbia, MD • $45 (USD) per hour
About Peter Grochowski
Bridging UX, UI, and front-end.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- accessibility
- adobe xd
- axure
- bootstrap
- css
- figma
- front-end development
- html
- interaction design
- usability
- user exeprience
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- web design
Geoff NelowetPro
Washington, DC • $100 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- animation
- interaction design
- product design
- research
- visual design
Will DovePro
Washington DC • $150 (USD) per hour
About Will Dove
Logos | Letters | Illustrations
Work History
-
Designer & Illustrator @ Freelance
2012 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Auburn University
BFA
2011
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- concepting
- design
- icon
- illustration
- lettering
- photo editing
- story boarding
- typography