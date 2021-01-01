Freelance Web Designers in Baltimore, MD for Hire

Find the world's best web designers in Baltimore, MD on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

atomicvibe design lab

atomicvibe design lab

Baltimore, MD

About atomicvibe design lab

Jon Stapp, an award winning creative director and founder of atomicvibe design lab, specializing in branding, rebranding, corporate identity, logo design, and illustration.

Work History

  • Founder, Creative Director @ atomicvibe

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Frostburg State University

    BFA

    1995

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • corporate brand identity
  • custom type
  • graphic and web design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • logo
  • packaging
  • pattern
  • rebranding
  • typography
  • visual identity design
  • web design
Peter Grochowski

Peter Grochowski

Columbia, MD $45 (USD) per hour

About Peter Grochowski

Bridging UX, UI, and front-end.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • accessibility
  • adobe xd
  • axure
  • bootstrap
  • css
  • figma
  • front-end development
  • html
  • interaction design
  • usability
  • user exeprience
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
  • web design
Geoff Nelowet

Geoff Nelowet

Washington, DC $100 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • research
  • visual design
Will Dove

Will Dove

Washington DC $150 (USD) per hour

About Will Dove

Logos | Letters | Illustrations

Work History

  • Designer & Illustrator @ Freelance

    2012 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Auburn University

    BFA

    2011

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • concepting
  • design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • photo editing
  • story boarding
  • typography
