Freelance Web Designers in Baku, Azerbaijan for Hire

Nicat Manafov

Pro

Baku, Azerbaijan $64 (USD) per hour

About Nicat Manafov

I'm a self-taught UI/UX Designer with 3 years of experience designing engaging and user-friendly interfaces for both mobile and web applications.

I can guide your project through the entire design process: from analysis to wireframes, interactive prototypes, and finally, to user-friendly interfaces that are both beautiful and efficient.

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Vezio

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • animation
  • app
  • interface
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
  • wireframe
Heydar

Baku, Azerbaijan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • landing page
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Aqil Rzayev

Baku, Azerbaijan $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
Matanat Algayeva

Baku, Azerbaijan $5 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Social Media Managet @ Kainat Education Center

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University

    Bachelor

    2014

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
