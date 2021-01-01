Freelance Web Designers in Amman, Jordan for Hire

tariq yosef

jordan - amman

About tariq yosef

tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ui
  • visual commercial art
Rana Obaid

Amman, Jordan

About Rana Obaid

Freelance Visual Designer and Strategist

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • multimedia
  • presentation design
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Reem B.

Pro

Amman, Jordan $70 (USD) per hour

About Reem B.

I'm an Architect , and a UX/ UI designer. I create awesome, creative, clean and functional experiences for Mobile, Web and TV.

Work History

  • User experience designer @ Samsung R&D center- Jordan

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • German Jordanian University

    BSc. Architecture

    2015

Skills

  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • wireframing and prototyping
Equinox

Amman, Jordan

About Equinox

3D illustrator

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

