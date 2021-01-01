Freelance Web Designers in Amman, Jordan for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Amman, Jordan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
tariq yosef
jordan - amman
About tariq yosef
tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ui
- visual commercial art
Rana Obaid
Amman, Jordan
About Rana Obaid
Freelance Visual Designer and Strategist
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- multimedia
- presentation design
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Reem B.Pro
Amman, Jordan • $70 (USD) per hour
About Reem B.
I'm an Architect , and a UX/ UI designer. I create awesome, creative, clean and functional experiences for Mobile, Web and TV.
Work History
-
User experience designer @ Samsung R&D center- Jordan
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
German Jordanian University
BSc. Architecture
2015
Skills
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- wireframing and prototyping