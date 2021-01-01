Freelance Web Designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan for Hire

Karina Akhmetova

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • illustration graphic design
  • photo retouching
  • photography
Yelkhan

Almaty, Kazakhstan $15 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Nariman Shamashev

Almaty, Kazakhstan

About Nariman Shamashev

UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • packaging
  • product design
  • prototype
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • wireframe
Dmitriy

Almaty, Kazakhstan $4 (USD) per hour

About Dmitriy

Let's work together, just write to me :0

Work History

  • FullStack Web Developer @ Probilet.kz - Website Search for railways and air tickets

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • IITU

    Bachelor

    2016

Skills

  • Figma
  • business branding
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
