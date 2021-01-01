Freelance Web Designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Karina Akhmetova
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding and logo design
- icondesign
- illustration graphic design
- photo retouching
- photography
Nariman Shamashev
Almaty, Kazakhstan
About Nariman Shamashev
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- branding
- digital design
- graphic design
- interaction design
- packaging
- product design
- prototype
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- wireframe
Dmitriy
Almaty, Kazakhstan • $4 (USD) per hour
About Dmitriy
Let's work together, just write to me :0
Work History
-
FullStack Web Developer @ Probilet.kz - Website Search for railways and air tickets
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
IITU
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- Figma
- business branding
- ui
- ux
- web design