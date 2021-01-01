Freelance Web Designers in Al Manşūrah, Egypt for Hire

About Jasmin Elsayed

Hi ,my name is Yasmin from Egypt . As a UX/UI Designer, I believe in creating ideas and digital experiences that connect with everyday life, collaborating with others and gaining insights into how users interact with my work. That has been key to my success. And with over 5 years in Digital, I’m still hungry to innovate and break new ground .

Experienced in UX / UI Design .Skilled in HTML5, css3, Adobe Package (Photoshop, Illustrator, Xd, After Effect)