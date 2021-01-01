Freelance Web Designers in Al Jīzah, Egypt for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Al Jīzah, Egypt on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
ِAshraf OmranPro
Cairo, Egypt • $20 (USD) per hour
About ِAshraf Omran
I'm Ashraf, a Product designer & Micro-Interaction currently based in Cairo. As a Middle-eastern Egyptian native, Pharaoh, Islamic and Arab Culture has always been a circling source of inspiration for my work.
Work History
-
Product designer @ Digital Layers
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- animations
- branding
- icon
- micro interactions
- motion graphics
- prints design
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- ux
Mohamed Nasr
Cairo, Egypt
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- information architecture
- interaction design
- ui
- usability testing
- user centered design
- user research
- ux
- visual design
Muhammad EL-Khames
Cairo, Egypt
About Muhammad EL-Khames
I'm an UX/UI Designer, I'm trying to make innovative and meaningful designs to make user experience and user interface and usability attractive and friendly.
Work History
-
UX/UI Design @ Tech-MFoda
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Skills
- business strategy
- competitor analysis
- creative strategy
- empathy map
- information architecture
- personas
- project presentation
- prototyping
- usability testing
- user interface
- user interviews
- user research
- user scenario
- ux startegy
- value proposition canvas
- wireframing
Hend Elgohary
Cairo, Egypt • $5 (USD) per hour
About Hend Elgohary
Senior UI UX Designer | Motion Graphics Designer
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- after effects animation
- illustration
- interaction design
- keyframe animation
- lottiefiles
- mobile app design
- persona creation
- protoyping
- site maps
- user centered design
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- web design