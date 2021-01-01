Freelance Web Designers in Ahmadābād, India for hire
Sandeep Kasundra
Ahmedabad • $25 (USD) per hour
About Sandeep Kasundra
A multidisciplinary UI/UX Designer with a passion for elegant, innovative, and functional user interfaces. Over 9 years of experience in the design industry.
Work History
-
Sr. UI/UX Designer @ IndiaNIC Infotech LTD
2013 - 2021
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Atmiya Institute Of Technologies and Science
BSc. IT, Computer Science
2012
Skills
- Figma
- administration
- dashboard
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- sketch
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- website redesign
- website ui
- wireframing and prototyping
CMARIX TechnoLabsPro
Ahmedabad, India • $13 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Designer @ CMARIX Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.
2009 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
GTU
Masters in Computers
2008
Skills
- app ui design
- concept design
- creative design
- dashboard
- graphic design
- interaction design
- logo deisgn
- mobile
- mobile ux
- ui
- ux
- visual development
- web design
Sahil Vhora
Ahmedabad, India • $50 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- android apps
- app design
- branding
- creative direction
- freelance
- ios apps
- landing page
- logo design
- mobile app design
- product design
- ui design
- user interface
- ux design
- visual designer
- web design
- web ui
Mahesh Kantariya
Ahmedabad (India) • $18 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Design Lead @ Agile Infoways
2011 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Bhavnagar University
B.com
2005
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design