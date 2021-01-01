Freelance Web Designers in Agadir, Morocco for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in Agadir, Morocco on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Nour OumoussePro
Agadir, Morocco • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Designer @ OD LLC
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Brand Identity
- app icon
- brand
- brand book
- branding
- branding identity
- graphic design
- icon
- identity development
- illustration
- lettermark
- logo
- logo and branding
- logo design
- logotype
- modern logo
Marwan Mouatassim
Agadir . Morocco • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
seller @ ui8
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- poster design
- product illustration
Hamza oblouch
Agadir • $50 (USD) per hour
About Hamza oblouch
I am a UI /UX Designer ★
& Developer & Logo designer I living in Morocco. I love sport and Surfing
My hobby is Taekwondo
Work History
-
logo design @ khmasat
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Dreamy
UI/UX
2017
Skills
- 2020
- adobe
- adobe xd
- best logo
- front-end development
- front-end web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logos and branding
- mizo
- ui
- ui ux
- uidesign
- ux
- web design
Reda Oumomen
Agadir, Morocco • $75 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
brand designer @ freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- character design
- flat design
- graphic design
- illustator
- illustration
- logo
- logo and branding