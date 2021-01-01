Freelance Web Designers in İzmir, Turkey for Hire
Find the world’s best web designers in İzmir, Turkey on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
BatuhanPro
Izmir, Turkey • $25 (USD) per hour
About Batuhan
Product Designer
Work History
-
Sr. Product Designer @ Goodsted
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Leadership
3–5 years
Education
-
Dokuz Eylul University
Computer Engineering
2019
Skills
- user centered design
- uxui design
- visual design
Zeynep FermancıPro
İzmir
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- figma
- illustration
- logo desing
- ui
- ux
- web design
Sertan HelvacıPro
Izmir, Turkey • $75 (USD) per hour
About Sertan Helvacı
UI Designer
Work History
-
UI / UX Designer @ Atolye15
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Bahçeşehir University
Communication design
2019
Skills
- creative direction
- css
- html
- product design
- redesign
- ui
- ux
- web ui
Evren KarşıtPro
İzmir, Turkey • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Stealth Start-up
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- design principles
- design research
- designing wireframes
- information architecture
- interaction design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- user experience vision
- user experince
- user research
- ux