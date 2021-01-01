Freelance UX Designers in Wichita, KS for Hire

Michael Penda

Michael Penda

Pro

Wichita, KS

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
  • vector graphics
Rikki Janae

Rikki Janae

Pro

Wichita, Kansas $60 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Brand Creative @ Paddl Co.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • No

    Associates of Arts

    2017

Skills

  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • illustration
  • logo design
Mike Gangwere

Mike Gangwere

Wichita, KS

About Mike Gangwere

Drummer, spice lover, and Senior Art Director at Dreamstage

Work History

  • Associate Creative Director @ Jajo

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • advertising
  • branding
  • illustration
  • typography
Jesus Originales

Jesus Originales

Wichita, Kansas

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • motion graphics
  • ui
