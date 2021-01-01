Freelance UX Designers in Warsaw, Poland for hire
Adam KalinPro
Warsaw, Poland
About Adam Kalin
Hi there 👋
My name is Adam Kalin and I love to create digital products.
I specialize in building user interfaces for extensive web and mobile applications using design systems.
I spent 11 years in the IT sector (mostly software houses and startups) and delivered over 100 digital projects.
Former frontend developer (4 years of experience).
Full stack education (Software engineering, Graphic design, UX and analytics).
Currently I work as full-time freelance UI designer.
Feel free to follow and stay up to date with my UI design explorations.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- android design
- animation
- crm
- dashboard
- design systems
- edtech
- fintech
- ios design
- marketplace
- mobile
- saas
- ui
- ux
- web applications
intentAgency
Warsaw
Specialties
- Product Design
- UX Design / Research
- Mobile Design
- Web Design
- UI / Visual Design
10CloudsAgency
Warsaw, Poland, Europe
About 10Clouds
A collective of passionate top-notch designers creating for an exceptional software company.
Specialties
- Web Design
- UX Design / Research
- Product Design
- UI / Visual Design
- Mobile Design
- Illustration
- Animation
- Brand / Graphic Design
Michał JaroszPro
Warsaw, Poland • $40 (USD) per hour
About Michał Jarosz
Senior Designer @appnroll
Work History
-
Senior UX/UI Designer @ App’n’roll
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- interaction design
- ios
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design