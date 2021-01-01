Freelance UX Designers in Voronezh, Russia for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Voronezh, Russia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Zhenya ArtemjevPro
Voronezh, Russia • $16 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Illustrator @ Bang! Bang! Studio (Moscow)
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- childrens
- childrens illustrations
- doodle
- graphic design
- illustration
- infographic design
- japanese
- kawaii
- lettering
Alexander Ustalov
Voronezh, Russia • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- creative direction
- figma
- principle for mac
- sketch
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux research
- uxdesign
Vladislav Ignatev
Voronezh • $10 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Дизайнер @ inlab
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- invision
- principle
- sketch
- zeplin
qqrlck
Russia, Voronezh • $45 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- art
- character design
- illustration