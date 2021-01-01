Freelance UX Designers in Vadodara, India for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Vadodara, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Prakash Ghodke 👋

Baroda, India $50 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Product Designer @ ph360

    2017 - 2020

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android design
  • dashboard
  • interaction design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • web design
pritesh

Vadodara, India $15 (USD) per hour

About pritesh

Vadodara based Designer with 10+ years of Experience in Designing with innovative ideas and a unique approach to visuals. Passion for keeping clients satisﬁed.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • android development
  • animation 2d
  • branding identity
  • icongraphy
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • logo design
  • motion graphics
  • uiux
  • uiux design
Rushabh Patel

Vadodara, Gujarat, INDIA $6 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Founder & Director @ WSDesign

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Geetanjali Institute Of Technical Studies

    Computer Engineering

    2015

Skills

  • UX Research
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • figma
  • interaction design
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • ui
  • uiuxdesign
  • website ui
Dipesh Patel 🚀

Vadodara, India $15 (USD) per hour

About Dipesh Patel 🚀

Multipurpose Themes Focuses on Design, Quality and Customer Support. Website Design, Web Development, WordPress Developer, Backend Developer. Worked on 1000+

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • backend development
  • creative
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • theme design
  • ui
  • ui development
  • ui kit
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web app
  • web design
