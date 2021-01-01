Freelance UX Designers in Vadodara, India for Hire
Prakash Ghodke 👋Pro
Baroda, India • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ ph360
2017 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- android design
- dashboard
- interaction design
- ios design
- mobile
- sketch
- ui
- web design
pritesh
Vadodara, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About pritesh
Vadodara based Designer with 10+ years of Experience in Designing with innovative ideas and a unique approach to visuals. Passion for keeping clients satisﬁed.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- android development
- animation 2d
- branding identity
- icongraphy
- interaction design
- ios application design
- logo design
- motion graphics
- uiux
- uiux design
Rushabh PatelPro
Vadodara, Gujarat, INDIA • $6 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder & Director @ WSDesign
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Geetanjali Institute Of Technical Studies
Computer Engineering
2015
Skills
- UX Research
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- branding
- figma
- interaction design
- mobile app ui
- product design
- ui
- uiuxdesign
- website ui
Dipesh Patel 🚀Pro
Vadodara, India • $15 (USD) per hour
About Dipesh Patel 🚀
Multipurpose Themes Focuses on Design, Quality and Customer Support. Website Design, Web Development, WordPress Developer, Backend Developer. Worked on 1000+
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- backend development
- creative
- front-end development
- graphic design
- illustration
- theme design
- ui
- ui development
- ui kit
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web app
- web design