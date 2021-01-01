Freelance UX Designers in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia for Hire
BatzorigPro
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. • $40 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Hi-Pay LLC
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Education
-
National University of Mongolia
Bachelor of Computer Science
2019
Skills
- brand driven illustration
- brand identity development
- brand strategy
- branding
- character design
- character illustration
- flat illustration
- illustration
- vector illustration
- web illustration
Sane TnmcPro
Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia • $30 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelancer @ Unblast
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Mongolian University of Science and Technology
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- 2d game art
- 2d illustration
- adobe illustrator
- animation 2d
- background art
- illustator
- illustration
- illustration graphic design
- infographic design
- landscape design
- motiongraphic
- onboarding
- vector graphics
- vector illustrator
Ulziibat Nansaltsog
Ulaanbaatar • $20 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Founder @ Dimative
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Computer Science & Management School Mongolia
Bachelor
2007
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- css
- html5
- jquery
- php
- web design
- wordpress
moog creat
Ulaanbaatar
About moog creat
brand identity, branding, icon, illustration, logo, packaging, print design, typography
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years