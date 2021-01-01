Freelance UX Designers in Toulouse, France for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Toulouse, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Raffael Velluti

Raffael Velluti

Toulouse

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • strategic thinking
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Clarisse Michard

Clarisse Michard

Pro

Toulouse, France

About Clarisse Michard

👋 I'm Clarisse, available to work on your web project!

I work as a freelance web designer and graphist with a big weakness for digital, especially for designing custom websites with a strong user experience. 🤘

I love also work on branding projects.
During my free time, I love to create cd covers. 💽

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • html5 css3
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • motiondesign
  • print design
  • protoyping
  • refont
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Bastien Rigaud

Bastien Rigaud

Toulouse $50 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
  • web animation
Jeremy Alleaume

Jeremy Alleaume

Pro

Toulouse, France $72 (USD) per hour

About Jeremy Alleaume

Product & Motion Designer

Work History

  • Ui/UX designer freelance @ Angell Bike

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • illustration
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
