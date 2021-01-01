Freelance UX Designers in Torino, Italy for Hire

Rocco Barbaro

Turin, Italy

About Rocco Barbaro

Sign Painter at Il Letterista

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • font design
  • icongraphy
  • illustration
  • typography
Chiara Morra

Turin

About Chiara Morra

Simple yet direct.
Dreamy like the red cheeks of my characters.
I do illustration for magazines, books, toys and people.

Work History

  • Freelance @ Chiara Morra Illustrator

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Education

  • IED

    Degree

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • character design
  • drawing
  • editorial design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustrative design
  • landscape design
  • portraits
Carlo Teofilo

Turin, Italy

About Carlo Teofilo

Freelance motion designer

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • filmmaking
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • videography
Rashni Parichha

Turin, Italy $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • Sr. UI Designer @ OutreachCircle

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

Education

  • Jadavpur University

    B.Arch

    2015

Skills

  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • application
  • brand identity development
  • branding and logo design
  • character design
  • dashboard design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • illustration graphic design
  • mascot design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
