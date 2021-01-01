Freelance UX Designers in Thessaloníki, Greece for Hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Thessaloníki, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Dimitris Chronopoulos

Pro

Thessaloniki, Greece

About Dimitris Chronopoulos

Combining creative and technical abilities and a customer focused approach, I aim at offering efficient solutions on user experience!

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Peoplecert

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • information architecture
  • microinteractions
  • ui desgin
  • user research
  • ux design
  • web design
Constantine Vasileiadis

Thessaloniki, Greece $10 (USD) per hour

About Constantine Vasileiadis

Graphic Designer - Motion Designer - Illustrator. At the end of the day, just another Design Enthusiast :)

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Suge

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • University

    Degree

    2011

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • communication design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • image making
  • motion graphics
  • print design
  • web design
Triada Koutoukou

Thessaloniki, Greece

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • color composition
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • pattern design
  • research
George Atsidis

Thessaloniki, Greece

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • uidesign
