Freelance UX Designers in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Hoang NguyenPro
HCMC, Vietnam • $50 (USD) per hour
About Hoang Nguyen
Vietnamese guy, who loves designing and animals
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- print design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Yup NguyenPro
HCM, Vietnam • $30 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- concept animation
- concept creation
- icon animation
- icon design
- illustration
- interaction design
- motion design
- svg animation
Ben TortorelliPro
HCMC, Viet Nam
About Ben Tortorelli
Self-taught Product Designer with a background in Business and Marketing. I enjoy balancing user and business needs to create memorable experiences.
Currently leading design at Anduin Transactions, a San Francisco startup (Series A). I spent the past few years building a suite of fintech and legaltech products used by some of the biggest VCs and law firms in the world.
I am also a judge @ CSS Design Awards
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- digital marketing
- finance
- fintech
- front-end coding
- illustration
- marketing
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Abul Bashar Muhammad Salahuddin 🚀
Ho Chi Minh • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead Illustrator @ Pathao Ltd
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
University of Dhaka
MFA
2014
Skills
- animation
- avatar
- book illustration
- caricature
- character design
- illustration
- pixel art
- vector graphics
- webillustration