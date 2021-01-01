Freelance UX Designers in Tel Aviv, Israel for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Tel Aviv, Israel on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Pierre Kleinhouse
Tel Aviv
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- badge design
- branding
- character design
- design
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typography
Sebastian MantelPro
Tel Aviv, Israel • $60 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Lead designer @ wix.com
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- art direction
- mobile
- ui
- ux
Vlad TyzunPro
Tel-Aviv, Israel • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UX Designer @ Wix
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Education
-
KNU
Master Degree of Programming engineering
2015
Skills
- animation
- interaction design
- mobile
- ui
- ux
- web design
Arthur KPro
Tel Aviv • $100 (USD) per hour
About Arthur K
TLV based Designer -
UI / UX Designer creating Websites and Apps -
I solve problems with design.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- branding
- drawing
- graphic design
- icongraphy
- illustration
- interaction design
- product design
- strategy
- ui
- ux
- visual identity design