Freelance UX Designers in Tangerang, Indonesia for Hire

Risang KuncoroPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $25 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Freelance Designer @ Plainthing Studio
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Diponegoro University
Bachelor's Degree
2011
Skills
- Animation
- Figma
- UI Design
- UX Design
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- framer
- front-end development
- interaction design
RandompopsyclePro
Jakarta, Indonesia
Specialties
-
Illustration
3–5 years
Skills
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- logo
- ui
- vector graphics
- web design
Rahmadhana RamadanPro
Jakarta, Indonesia • $35 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
UI Designer @ One Week Wonders (OWWStudio)
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- landing page
- mobile app design
- responsive design
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
Fareel
Tangerang Selatan, Indonesia • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- figma
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch
- uidesign
- uxdesign