Freelance UX Designers in Spokane, WA for Hire

Joey BareitherPro
Spokane, WA • $25 (USD) per hour
About Joey Bareither
I'm your huckleberry.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
George Fox University
Graphic Design
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- merchandise
- mural painting
- packaging
- photography
- typography
Chris WhalenPro
Coeur d'Alene, ID • $75 (USD) per hour
About Chris Whalen
Sr. Designer @ Continuous Composites
Work History
-
Lead UX Designer @ Codera
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Bellevue College
AA Degree of 3D Animation and Graphic Design
2006
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- interface designer
- marketing
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Ashley MarlowPro
Spokane, Washington • $50 (USD) per hour
About Ashley Marlow
I make stuff & things.
Work History
-
Art Director @ Two Barrels
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Spokane Falls Community College
AAS Graphic Design
2016
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- icon
- idea generation
- illustration
- lettering
- logo
- ui
- ux
- web design
Bryan MurphyPro
Spokane, WA
About Bryan Murphy
Making brands sing with simplicity and business-oriented solutions.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- graphic design
- typography
- ui
- visual design
- web design