Freelance UX Designers in Sofia, Bulgaria for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Sofia, Bulgaria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Omnium

Omnium

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $120 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app icon
  • brand
  • brand book
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • identity development
  • illustration
  • lettermark
  • logo
  • logo and branding
  • logo design
  • logotype
  • modern logo
  • print design
Message
Boyan Kostov

Boyan Kostov

Pro

Sofia $100 (USD) per hour

Message

About Boyan Kostov

Product designer focused on interaction and visual design. Contracting for Adobe & eHungry in 2020.

Work History

  • Interaction Designer (Contract) @ eHungry

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • New Bulgaria University

    Visual Arts

    2010

Skills

  • information design
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Mila Spasova

Mila Spasova

Pro

Sofia, Bulgaria $50 (USD) per hour

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Coventry University

    Graphic Design, Bachelor's Degree

    2015

Skills

  • character design
  • communication
  • editorial illustration
  • graphic design
  • icondesign
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • leadership
  • mobile
  • product illustration
  • project management
  • tech
  • ui
  • ux
  • vector graphics
  • web graphics
Message
Anna Nikolova

Anna Nikolova

Pro

Sofia

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • typography
  • ui
  • web design
Message