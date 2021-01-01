Freelance UX Designers in Skopje, Macedonia for Hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Skopje, Macedonia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Filip Panov
Macedonia, Skopje • $50 (USD) per hour
Work History
-
Brand Identity @ Brainstorm
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
American University Skopje
BBA
2012
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- brandmarks
- corporate identity
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- lettermark
- logo
- logo design
- minimalism
- modern art
- monogram
- simplicity
- symbol
- visual identity
danijanevPro
Skopje, Macedonia • $33 (USD) per hour
About danijanev
Graphic design freelancer.
Logo and brand design specialty.
Handlettering and typography maniac.
Part-time blogger.
Minimalism appreciator.
Visual exhibitioner.
Work History
-
UX/UI and Brand Designer @ Fueloyal
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
IT Alexandria
Adobe Certified Expert
2007
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- lettering
- logo
- minimalism
- print design
- product design
- typography
- ux ui design
- vector graphics
- web design
- web ui
Darya Hancharova
Skopje, Macedonia • $10 (USD) per hour
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- ui desing
- uxdesign
- web design
David Ristevski
Skopje, Macedonia • $15 (USD) per hour
About David Ristevski
I cook design & Illustrations. Graffiti & Beer lover.
Dreads are forever!
Work History
-
Designer @ New Media
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
St. Climent st kliment Ohridski University
Bachelor (Web Designer)
2013
Skills
- apparel design
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- screen printing
- t-shirt
- web design