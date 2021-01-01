Freelance UX Designers in Semarang, Indonesia for Hire

Maulana Farhan 🐣

Semarang, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • UI / UX Designer @ Vektora Studio

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Universitas Negeri Semarang

    Computer Science

    2020

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • branding and logo design
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • landing page
  • layouting
  • logo
  • mobile app ui
  • product design
  • web design
Aliffajar

Semarang,indonesia $20 (USD) per hour

Work History

  • illustrator @ one week wonders

    2017 - 2018

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • sebelas maret university

    Bachelor of design

    2017

Skills

  • character design
  • flat design
  • flat illustration
  • icon
  • illustration
  • isometric
  • vector graphics
Yosafat Kristiawan

Semarang, Indonesia $2 (USD) per hour

About Yosafat Kristiawan

Hello!
I am Yosafat Kristiawan. I am a self-taught designer. I am available to help you with designing a logo for your brand, also designing UI/UX for your amazing app.

Please let me know if you want to collaborate with me.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Nusaputera 1

    Diploma

    2017

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • logo desgin
  • magazine layout
  • photo manipulation
  • photo retouching
  • photography
  • photoshop editing
  • poster design
  • ui
  • ui desgin
  • uiuxdesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Faizal Surya

Semarang, Indonesia $10 (USD) per hour

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

